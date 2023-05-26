WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — Police in West Des Moines are asking for help finding a teenager who was last seen earlier this week.

Dominic Robert Smith was last seen in the Valley Junction area on Tuesday, May 23rd. Dominic is 5′ 7″ tall with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket and black t-shirt. Police do not believe his disappearance is connected to any crime.

If you have information about Dominic Robert Smith’s location you are asked to call West Des Moines Police at 515-222-3321.