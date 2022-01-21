West Des Moines, Mediacom settle lawsuit over Google Fiber deal

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The city of West Des Moines, Google Fiber, and Mediacom have reached an agreement after a year-long lawsuit.

According to the Des Moines Register, the three groups reached an agreement that will end with the suburb paying out $600,000 to dismiss a lawsuit against the city.

Back in 2020, West Des Moines reached a deal with Google to spend up to $42 million to expand the city’s network of underground conduits. Google agreed to help with the cost in return for exclusive rights to use the conduit for 18 months. T

That prompted Mediacom to file a lawsuit against West Des Moines saying that the agreement violated multiple state laws.

As part of the settlement, the city of West Des Moines doesn’t admit to any wrongdoing.



