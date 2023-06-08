DES MOINES, IOWA — A West Des Moines man sitting in his enclosed from porch was thrown out of his home when a truck hit the building on Thursday morning. It happened at the intersection 1st/63rd and Vine Street around 9:00 a.m.

West Des Moines Police say a work truck pulling a utility trailer left the road and crashed into the porch. A man was sitting in the porch at the time was was thrown from the building as the truck crashed through the porch. The 28-year-old man, whose name isn’t being released, landed in the yard. He suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the truck, 60-year-old Scott Wright of Des Moines, was not injured. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.