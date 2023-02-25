WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines man was sentenced Friday to 60 years in prison for exploiting minors from across the country via social media sites like Snapchat and TikTok over the last 12 years.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Iowa, Jonathan Francis Speidel, 31, communicated with minors on Snapchat, Kik, TikTok, and MeetMe and persuaded them to take explicit photos and videos for him.

Speidel would persuade the victims to send him the explicit photos and videos by telling them he was looking for models. Speidel also paid some of the victims in exchange for the sexually explicit content.

While Speidel was communicating with the victims, Speidel also collected and exchanged child pornography on various internet sites. Over 800 images and over 200 videos of child pornography were found to be in his possession.

After Speidel serves his 60 year prison sentence he will be on supervised release for life and is required to register as a sex offender.