West Des Moines Man Charged for Allegedly Kidnapping, Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A West Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail after police say he kidnapped a woman and kept her against her will.

According to the West Des Moines Police Department, officers were called to the Kum and Go at 1293 8th Street Saturday after a woman showed up and claimed she had been kidnapped and held at a West Des Moines apartment.

The woman told officers her ex-boyfriend, 41-year-old Joseph Hansen, took her against her will from an apartment in Des Moines on Friday. He then kept her in an apartment bedroom in West Des Moines, where she told officers she was assaulted multiple times.

The woman was able to escape and get to the Kum and Go to call police.

Metro SWAT and the West Des Moines Police Department served an emergency search warrant at Hansen’s apartment but he fled and broke into a neighboring apartment. Police say he resisted arrest and assaulted officers while they worked to take him into custody.

Hansen is now charged with second-degree kidnapping while armed with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault causing injury, second-degree burglary, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault on a peace officer causing injury.

Police say there is potential for more charges to be filed against Hansen as the investigation continues.