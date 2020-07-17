West Des Moines Issuing Tree Removal Notices to Residents Due to Widespread EAB Infestation

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — For years now there’s been talk about the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) beetle that’s killing ash trees since it first showed up in northeast Iowa ten years ago, but now it’s starting to really take a toll on trees here in the metro. So much so, West Des Moines is now starting to issue tree removal notices to residents.

Ash trees have to be taken down once they are infested with EAB because the dead wood becomes highly unstable and brittle with limbs and branches failing at any time and under any condition.

“Now we’re at the population level where there are so many bugs that what appear to be healthy trees one year will be dead the next year. When the tree dies, it, it’s the larvae. That grub of the beetle that actually kills the tree,” said John Olds, the City of West Des Moines’ urban forestry supervisor.

Ash trees can be treated with insecticides if caught early enough. In fact, the city treats over 800 public ash trees so they don’t have to be taken down. But for many trees, it’s too little too late.

“We’re at this point now where we have so many of these [EAB infested] trees that the city has decided to be a little more proactive. We’re going to identify these trees and the owner will be required to remove those trees. If they’re not removed, the city will have them removed and those costs will be assessed to the taxes. But we’re at the point where these trees are going to become quite dangerous to a lot of people,” Olds said. “We have trees like this throughout West Des Moines, throughout the whole metro area. I’ve driven all around and they’re everywhere. We’re just trying to protect the public and neighbors to owners of these trees.”

Many of the brittle, dying branches are over roadways or homes ready to fall at any moment and that’s what has the city worried. Olds said within the next few weeks they will be identifying trees and issuing removal notices to trees that comply in their city code about “dead diseased or insect ridden trees.”

The ash tree is native. According to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, there are currently 52 million woodland ash trees and 1.5 million urban ash trees in the state. The City of West Des Moines said losing these trees are necessary, but it comes at a cost.

“I believe ash species make up 20 percent of the tree canopy in West Des Moines, which is about common for most communities. It can range as high as 30 to 40 percent in some towns. So, just losing all that canopy, all that shade, all the ability of the trees to take up rain rainwater or storm water, that’s going to all be gone. It’s going to take years to replace,” Olds said.

Olds said it can costs thousands of dollars to remove some of these larger, more mature ash trees.