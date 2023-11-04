WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is unaccounted for after a house fire broke out Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 500 block of 8th Street in West Des Moines around 6:15 a.m.

Fire marshal Mike Whitsell said a passerby noticed the house on fire.

When crews got there, the house was engulfed in flames. Crews said flames were visible from the roof, door and windows.

Firefighters were able to make it inside the home, but due to the intensity of the fire went back outside.

Whitsell said that they could not find the resident inside the home but continued looking for them as they were putting out the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released at this time.