WEST DES MOINES — Since 1997 the West Des Moines Fire Department has hung a star with Christmas lights above its fire station and replaced a bulb on the star when a preventable fire occurred over the holidays.

So far this holiday season there are four red bulbs on the star.

Mike Whitsell, the Deputy Chief of Fire Prevention for the West Des Moines Fire Department, said that it doesn’t take much to help prevent fires this holiday season.

“I always kind of compare fire safety to jackpots for the lottos. We spend a lot of time and effort to get a ticket to win something with incredible odds right? But we have a greater odd of having a fire in our home or a fire happening somewhere that we are at how come we don’t take the same amount of time or even more effort to stay safe. That’s all we’re trying to do,” Whitsell said.

Here are some tips to avoid fires this holiday season

Pay Attention While Cooking – never leave the stove or oven unattended while cooking

Check Your Lights – make sure any Christmas lights you hang up are working properly and don’t use them if they trip breakers

Space for Space Heaters – if you are using a space heater to keep warm make sure it is away from any flammable material

Careful with Candles – never leave a candle lit when you aren’t in the room

Outlet Overload – make sure to never overload outlets with electronics

To learn more fire safety tips visit the National Fire Protection Association’s website.