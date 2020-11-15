West Des Moines Family Injured After Jumping From Window to Escape Apartment Fire

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of three is recovering from injuries after jumping from a window to escape an apartment fire Sunday morning, according to the West Des Moines Fire Department.

The fire department said a 31-year-old mother and her two young children faced a life-or-death situation when an intense fire broke out in their apartment at 712 13th Street around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Officials said the three jumped out of their third-story window to escape the flames and had to be taken to the hospital because of injuries they sustained in the fall. All three are expected to survive.

Eighteen apartments in the complex had to evacuate. The fire department said it is still working to determine how the fire started.