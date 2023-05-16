WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Furry Friends Refuge leaders and supporters from the community made their plea to the West Des Moines city council Monday night to continue their partnership – but it didn’t change the outcome of the vote.

The West Des Moines City Council voted Monday night to stop working with Furry Friends and work with AHeinz57 Pet Rescue and Transport instead. That would start at the end of June.

Mayor Russ Trimble and the council chose to stick with the plan to move on from the partnership. Furry Friends has been handling animal control for the city for about 10 years. It’s been a contentious relationship, with disagreements over the city’s vicious dog ordinance, what to do about feral cats, and other issues. The city went so far as to bring in a mediator to try to resolve the differences.

West Des Moines has now put together its own temporary holding shelter where animal control officers will bring strays. It’ll hold about 12 dogs and 14 cats. All other animal surrenders and rescues will be handled by AHeinz57 Rescue out of De Soto.

Furry Friends will continue its contracts with Clive and Urbandale and still be there to receive any and all pets brought in by West Des Moines residents.