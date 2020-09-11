 

 

Iowa Impacts
Statehouse Coronavirus News
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations
Coronavirus Iowa Impacts
Coronavirus Headlines From Governor Kim Reynolds And The Iowa Legislature
National Coronavirus Headlines
Closings And Cancellations

West Des Moines Elementary School Moving Online With 33% of Staff in Quarantine

News
Posted: / Updated:

West Des Moines, Iowa — Crossroads Park Elementary School will move to online-only learning next week as one-third of their staff is now in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

The district says 33% of their staff has either tested positive for the virus or is in need of quarantine because of close exposure to someone who has tested positive. Crossroads Park planned to have a teacher in-service day on Monday, September 14th. The school will hold classes online only on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 15th-16th.

The district has applied for a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to continue online-only education for up to two weeks.

Share this story

Latest News

More News