West Des Moines Elementary School Moving Online With 33% of Staff in Quarantine

West Des Moines, Iowa — Crossroads Park Elementary School will move to online-only learning next week as one-third of their staff is now in quarantine due to COVID-19 exposure.

The district says 33% of their staff has either tested positive for the virus or is in need of quarantine because of close exposure to someone who has tested positive. Crossroads Park planned to have a teacher in-service day on Monday, September 14th. The school will hold classes online only on Tuesday and Wednesday, September 15th-16th.

The district has applied for a waiver from the Iowa Department of Education to continue online-only education for up to two weeks.