ST. CHARLES, Mo. — A West Des Moines couple was killed in a car accident in the St. Louis suburb of St. Charles Sunday.



The accident happened just after 2:00 Sunday morning in the westbound lanes of I-70. A crash report from the Missouri State Patrol said the operator of a Chevy Corvette was driving recklessly when the car hit the rear of the Iowa couple’s 2010 Prius.

Sixty-one-year-old Kristi Anderson was thrown from the car on impact. The two cars eventually went off the roadway, where the Prius overturned. That’s when 59-year-old Steven Anderson was ejected from the car.

Both Kristi and Steven were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither had been wearing a seatbelt, according to the crash report.

The report said 55-year-old Larry L. Larsen of O’Fallon, Missouri was the driver of the Corvette. No injuries for Larsen were listed.