West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce Holding ‘Virtual’ Eat Week

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Friday, West Des Moines’ Chambers of Commerce is kicking off its third annual West Des Moines Eat Week, an effort to support local restaurants. Only this year the program will be held virtually.

Restaurants all over West Des Moines will be showcasing special menus and prices for this week only. The West Des Moines Chambers of Commerce is asking Iowans to participate in the Ideal Meal challenge by ordering a combination of your favorite food from different restaurants and posting your meal online with the hashtags, #idealmealchallenge and #wdmeatweek.

President at the Chambers of Commerce, Katharine Harrington said this experience has helped them find new ways to support local businesses.

“Because of COVID we’re doing a lot more pushing out of our restaurants on our digital assets that the Chamber has, so we’re really promoting this a lot more extensively,” Harrington said. “Leveraging digital in new ways has been something that’s been really helpful for us and new ways to promote the restaurants too.”

Visit here for a list of participating restaurants.