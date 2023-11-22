WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — In Chad Hitsman’s world, the sounds of the season are sharp.

“If you’ve got a big meal coming up, my motto is ‘Work Sharper, Not Harder,’” he says.

This is his busiest time of the year — getting us ready to carve some holiday roasts.

“It’s nothing to sharpen 50 knives a day, you know?” he says while working at the whetstone.

Looking the part in his overalls and flat cap, Hitsman takes in our tools and returns their edges.

“If you liked it when you bought it, you’re gonna like it better after I’ve sharpened it because there’s nothing you’re gonna buy that’s gonna be as sharp as when I sharpen it.”

Tools from the kitchen to the garden; the common to the fantastic — all are familiar in Hitman’s hands.

“I’d always had interest in knives as a kid growing up,” Hitsman says, “so when I saw an ad in the paper for a sharpening shop I thought ‘that might be kind of a cool job.’”

He spent most of his career in a factory sharpening industrial tools, then went off on his own. Then three years ago this week, he took a chance on himself.

“I was sharpening for the dog groomer next door and saw this shop was open and I thought ‘man that’d be a great spot for me.’”

The Valley Junction spot has done more than given Hitsman a location in the community — it’s given a path to join it.

“I hear a good review on a restaurant that I’ve sharpened for — I feel part of that,” he smiles. “A hairstylist who did somebody famous’ hair when they were in town and I’ve sharpened their shears — I feel like I’m part of everything going on.”

And so like the rest of us this week, Chad Hitsman is feeling thankful. For his small space in the world, for his ability to make a bit of it better.

If you find him there, you might be thankful, too.

Edgetech Sharpening is located at 515 Maple St. in West Des Moines’ Valley Junction.