West Des Moines Brewery Fighting for Black Lives With Beer

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Black is beautiful. “A ten percent coffee stout that is just fantastic,” said Brian Fox, owner of Fox Brewing in West Des Moines.

Customers at Fox Brewing sat down Saturday for a new coffee stout to savor, but it’s not just the flavor Fox was looking to perfect. “It’s very important to me to take part in an initiative that helps lift up Black communities and Black voices and Black causes,” said Fox.

As America battles with ugly truths surrounding racial disparities and injustices by marching, Fox wanted to use his platform to help. One hundred percent of the proceeds from newly released “Black is Beautiful” will be donated to NAACP Des Moines to fight for police brutality reform.

Brian Benjamin of Des Moines ordered a pint and said, “I’m very proud of any business that is willing to step outside of their comfort zone and support those causes, particularly with the financial impact all companies are already experiencing.”

For the roasted coffee flavor, Fox teamed up with Des Moines Black-owned and operated coffee company Blk & Bold. “I think if these times teach us anything it’s that it is not always OK to be comfortable and stay in your lane. It’s good to do self assessment and also learn new things,” said Pernell Cezar, co-founder and CEO of Blk & Bold.

The idea for the beer was sparked June 1 by Weathered Souls Brewing Company in San Antonio, Texas. As of Saturday, over 800 breweries from all 50 states have joined, including breweries from as far away as Canada, England, Scotland and Vietnam. Cezar said, “The intention around raising awareness and being a part of a solution is literally global and that’s super encouraging.”

This justice may be pint-sized but it’s powerful. “This is something I think is not a political issue, it is a human issue and Black lives do matter,” said Fox.

There are currently four other Iowa breweries planning to release their own Black is Beautiful beer. They include, Alluvial in Ames, Barn Town in West Des Moines, SingleSpeed in Waterloo and Wise I in Le Mars.