West Des Moines Boil Advisory Lifted

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A boil advisory affecting a portion of West Des Moines has been lifted.

The advisory went into place after a 12-inch water main was broken Wednesday near 60th Street and Ashworth Road. A loss in pressure due to the break could have allowed bacterial contamination into the water system, and West Des Moines Water Works issued the advisory as a precaution for people living in the affected area – shown below in the map as part of Zone 3.

West Des Moines Water Works issued a news release Friday morning saying the boil advisory was no longer needed.

“We are pleased to report that the water main has been repaired and all samples from the affected were clear with no bacteria present,” said West Des Moines Water Works’ general manager Christina Murphy. “It is no longer necessary or recommended to boil water for drinking or food preparation. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience.”