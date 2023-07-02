WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The City of West Des Moines plans to launch its Fourth of July fireworks from the Jamie Hurd Amphitheater. Furry Friends Refuge is a block away, and they’re worried about how their animals will react.

“Aside from putting the fireworks on Mills Civic Drive, there is no way the city can put them closer to the shelter,” Furry Friends Refuge executive director Britt Gagne said.

The animal shelter posted their concerns to Facebook on Friday. Gagne said she asked the city of West Des Moines to move its fireworks show to Raccoon River Park without success.

Gagne said the fireworks show at the amphitheater last year caused chaos in the shelter.

“Many of the animals are already dealing with stress and anxiety,” Gagne said. “With the trauma that happens hearing endlessly loud noises, the dogs by the end of it are literally shaking.”

The city of West Des Moines also posted a public service announcement to Facebook this week advising people not to shoot fireworks near dogs.

Since the fireworks show is not moving, Gagne is hoping to temporarily clear out the shelter with the help of volunteer foster homes. She says nearly 40 pets are already away from their main shelter for the holiday.

The city of West Des Moines cut ties with Furry Friends Refuge two months ago. Furry Friends Refuge still provides services for Urbandale and Clive. Gagne said she is hoping to move the shelter to a location closer to Urbandale or Clive.