West Bend-Mallard ranked top elementary school in Iowa

WEST BEND, Iowa — West Bend-Mallard Elementary School in West Bend was recently ranked the top elementary school in Iowa by U.S. News and World Report.

U.S. News and World Report ranked the school on its performance on state required tests, graduation, and how well teachers prepared students to enter high school. U.S. World News and Report also said that West Bend-Mallard Elementary School scored high or above average in math and reading.

Elementary principal Brian Rodemeyer says he was notified about the ranking almost a month ago.

“It’s pretty, pretty incredible. The teachers, community and staff are all involved in the decision-making processes here. It’s a collaborative atmosphere, so there’s a lot of ownership in the decisions.” said Rodemeyer.

The school plans to take students to see a holiday movie to celebrate the accomplishment.