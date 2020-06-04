“We’re Not Going to Fix This Overnight”: Governor Reynolds Won’t Promise New Action on Racial Injustice

Des Moines, Iowa — Governor Kim Reynolds says there is more work to be done to address racial injustice in Iowa, but she won’t guarantee any action will be taken this year.

Instead, Governor Reynolds said at a Thursday morning press conference, she wants to focus on educating community leaders about the work she’s already done.

“We’re not going to fix this overnight,” the governor said when asked if she will make it a priority to pass any legislation addressing systemic racism that has drawn local and national protests in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. The Governor says she instead is focused on listening, understanding and promoting the steps she’s already taken.

Reynolds says she wants to “walk through the steps we’ve already taken” with community leaders calling for immediate action. She highlights bipartisan mental health reforms, STEM education curriculum and job training through the Future Ready Iowa Act.

The governor also includes a bill in that list that is still working its way through the statehouse that would guarantee automatic voting rights restoration for felons. A bill under consideration would restore voting rights after a convicted felon has completed their sentence and paid all restitution. That latter caveat is a sticking point with some in the debate who consider it a poll tax.

On Thursday morning a group of Democratic lawmakers announced a three point plan to address police tactics and hiring practices. That plan would ban all chokeholds by police, make it illegal to rehire police fired for misconduct and allow an Attorney General investigation into police misconduct.

Governor Reynolds says she hadn’t reviewed the plan and couldn’t comment on it on Thursday morning. She would only say that lawmakers have the right introduce the bill and let it play out through the legislative process.

Instead, Reynolds said the best approach right now is for all sides to continue listening to one another and making small changes towards a bigger goal.

“We need to listen, we need to understand and we need to demonstrate that we are making progress along the way,” the governor said.