WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has worked with the Republican-led legislature three times to cut taxes since she took over in 2017. On Friday, Reynolds said during a CATO Institute forum in Washington, D.C. that she wants to reduce personal income taxes completely.

“It’s actually been a lot of fun,” Reynolds said about the previous tax cuts, “I want to tell you. I’m excited about the results.”

Iowa Republicans previously passed a tax cut plan that would institute a flat tax rate of 3.9% by 2026, providing the largest benefits for high income earners. But Reynolds told the CATO Institute’s audience that she wants to drop rates even further by that date.

“I can tell you, with hesitation, we’re not done. My goal is to get to zero individual tax rate by the end of the second term.”

House Minority Leader Jennifer Konfrst, a Windsor Heights Democrat, criticized the governor’s priorities in advance of Friday’s event.

“I think it’s great that the governor has another opportunity to talk special interests. To talk to right wing supporters who just want to follow along with her policy,” Konfrst said.