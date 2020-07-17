Wells Fargo Launches $400 Million Recovery Fund to Support Minority Owned Small Businesses

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa– Wells Fargo has launched a $400 million dollar fund to donate the remaining money from their portion of the Payment Protection Program to minority owned business.

This money will be given to selected Community Development Financial Institutions, otherwise known as CDFIs, to disperse to minority owners across the country.

$28 million dollars will spefically be allocated to helping small black owned businesses. C.E.O of the U.S Black Chambers of Commerce said over 40% of small black owned businesses closed within the last few months.

Local black owners express without assistance, more Iowa black owned businesses will be added to that statistic.

Angela Jackson moved to Iowa over 10 years ago where she’s been able to successfully run her custom picture framing service, The Great Frame Up.

“The other locations, one was in Iowa City, one was in Ankeny, one was in Waterloo. All of those have closed, so yes I am the last of the mohicans. The last Great Frame Up in Iowa,” Owner of The Great Frame Up, Angela Jackson said.

Now operating in a pandemic with very little assistance, she’s asking a question many small business owners are at this moment.

“How do you get funding during an emergency,” Jackson said.

According to the National Bureau of Economic Research, black owned businesses are closing at nearly twice the rate of the industry.

“Black families don’t have generational wealth,” NAACP Economic Development Chair, Matthew Gilbert said. “They don’t have the same sort of sense of security to get back on their good foot as many other small business owners may be able to do.”

Jackson said applying for loans can be a challenge for minority owners, especially those with language or education barriers.

“If you don’t have your revenue statements, you don’t have your profit and loss statements, if all of your bookkeeping is not in good order, then you’re discouraged and you’re less likely to want to apply for those things,” Jackson said.

According to the Center for Responsible Lending, about 46% of white-owned businesses were able to get credit from a bank over the last five years, compared with just 23% for black-owned businesses.

A study from the Federal Reserve Banks of Atlanta and Cleveland found that black businesses owners apply for funds at a 10% higher rate than white-owned firms. However, their approval rates are nearly 20% lower.

Gilbert said Wells Fargo is taking a step in the right direction to support those who might have been overlooked during the first disbursement of the Payment Protection Program.

“We want to make sure as many of them as possible can open and stay relevant in the economy and continue to thrive,” Jenny Flores, Head of Small Business Growth Philanthropy at Wells Fargo said. “That is why this commitment I think is really catalytic because it’s targeted at those businesses that suffered the most.”

To locate your nearest CDFI, visit the Opportunity Finance Network’s website.