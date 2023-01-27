DES MOINES, IOWA — Wells Fargo is closing most of its offices in downtown Des Moines and one of its West Des Moines buildings and consolidating employees at its Jordan Creek campus. The move affects employees at 800 Walnut Street and 206 8th Street in Des Moines and 7001 Westtown Parkway in West Des Moines. Wells Fargo will maintain its offices at 801 Walnut Street.

In an e-mail to employees, Wells Fargo writes that the new location will offer improved amenities for workers including free parking, an on-site gym and better food options. Wells Fargo tells WHO 13 that there will be “no displacements” during the moving – meaning no positions are being eliminated. A few select groups of employees will remain in downtown Des Moines, including the legal department.

The move from the three buildings to the Jordan Creek campus will take 11 months to complete. Wells Fargo says employees will be notified in the coming months about when and where they will be moving. Wells Fargo hasn’t said yet how many employees will be involved in the shift.