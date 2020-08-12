Wellmark YMCA Opening its Doors to Those Still Without Power

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two days after the derecho storm rolled through Iowa, tens of thousands of residents are still without power. The Wellmark YMCA in downtown Des Moines is hoping to help some of those people affected by the storm.

Tuesday and Wednesday during business hours, 5 a.m. – 7 p.m., anyone in the community, member or non-member, is welcome to come to the Y for a hot shower and a chance to charge cell phones and electronics.

Private family locker rooms are available and will be sanitized between uses. The YMCA asks people to bring their own towels and toiletries.

Cameron Baker with the Wellmark YMCA said during this pandemic it’s been hard to provide all the services the Y typically offers, but felt this was one good way to help out the community right now.

Community members will be asked to wear a mask and answer COVID-19 screening questions in order to access the facility. The Wellmark Y is located at 501 Grand Avenue in downtown Des Moines.