Welcome Iowa Rains Present Challenge

AMES, Iowa — The rainfall this week has been a drastic change for Iowa farmers in a year of drought and derecho. The rainfall has some positive and negative impacts on Iowa’s crops.

“There’s good and bad to it,” said Mark Licht, Iowa State University Assistant Professor, and Extension Crop Systems Agronomist. “The good side of it is that we are building some soil moisture for the next growing season so next spring or next summer so that’s a good thing, I don’t think we’re getting enough rain at least right now to get us out of this severe drought categories.”

The rain also is expected to have no impact on this year’s crop yield.

“The corn crop and the soybean crop were either mature or very close to being mature and so from a grain fill standpoint this rain is just really coming too late to see anything noticeable as far as grain yield,” said Licht. “Any of damage crops that are going to be harvested, it’s gonna be a slow process we know that the combine speed is gonna have to be reduced.”

Licht said the soybeans were a little bent by the derecho, but for the most part were not damaged by that storm. But the corn hit by the August 10th storm could be difficult to harvest.

Corn that had wind damage, or is lodged, that’s just going to further degrade the quality of it,” said Licht. “So we’re gonna have more ear mold, the stock rot is going to set in so they could really set harvest back even more than maybe it was already planned to be.

Licht said combines harvesting the downed corn will have to go slow, and may only be able to harvest in one direction due to the corn laid over in one direction.