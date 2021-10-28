Welcome home ceremony Friday for Iowa National Guard soldiers returning from overseas

DES MOINES, Iowa – Eighty soldiers from the Iowa National Guard are almost home after their deployment overseas.

A ceremony for the 734th Regional Support Group is being held Friday. The group provided support across several bases across the Middle East, ensuring day-to-day operations.

The group is based out of Camp Dodge in Johnston.

While deployed, the soldiers found ways to have a piece of home with them — even waving a flag representing both Iowa and Iowa State on foreign soil.

The welcome ceremony is being held at the Des Moines International Airport at noon on Friday and the public is invited to attend.