Wednesday Update: Seven More Iowans Die From COVID-19; 206 More Test Positive

Des Moines, Iowa — Seven more Iowans have died from COVID-19 and the total number of Iowans who’ve tested positive has crossed the 36,000 milestone.

According to the state’s coronavirus tracking website, 36,036 Iowans have now tested positive. That is an increase of 206 over the previous 24 hours. That is one of the lowest daily totals in weeks. The Iowa Department of Public Health reports a one day positive rate of 6.2%.

759 Iowans have now died from COVID-19. That includes seven more cases reported in the last 24 hours between 10:00 am Tuesday and 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. 399 of those deaths have been among residents of long term care facilities. There are currently 14 outbreaks at Iowa long term care facilities.

384,765 individual Iowans have now been tested for COVID-19.

There are 190 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state, an increase of four patients in the last 24 hours. Sixty-two of those patients are in intensive care. There are 35 patients on ventilators. There are 770 ventilators available statewide.

Serology testing, which tests for antibodies that are present after someone has recovered from the illness, shows there are 2,459 people who tested positive out of the 35,999 people given the serology test so far.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data throughout the day in order to provide more current information for Iowans.

The state has also begun releasing new data about the outcomes of recovered patients and those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.