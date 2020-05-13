Wednesday is Deadline to Update Direct Deposit Information for Stimulus Check

DES MOINES, Iowa – Wednesday is the deadline for people to update their information in order to receive a direct deposit for a stimulus check.

According to the Internal Revenue Service, people are asked to use the “Get My Payment” by noon on Wednesday in order to receive the electronic payment.

People who have not filed for their 2018 or 2019 tax returns are asked to go online and update their direct deposit information.

Peterson Financial Group owner Eric Peterson said people will need a social security number, date of birth and current address.

“The only thing that will delay it from the government will be if you have back child support or creditors could have liens on your account and they can snag that stimulus check before you get it,” Peterson said.

Single people earning less than $75,000 will receive $1,200 stimulus check, and married couples earning less than $150,000 will receive a $2,400 check.

“It’s always good to update your information with them anyway, but the one thing to this that is unique is even if you filed your 2019 taxes and lets say you owe but you’re waiting because you don’t have to pay until July 15, that’s not going to delay your stimulus check,” Peterson said.

If someone does not update their direct deposit information, the check will be mailed to the address the IRS has on file.

People who do not have access to a computer or the internet may need to ask for help from loved ones or close friends.

“You need to find somebody that can help you if you do not have internet access on your own because this is all going to be done virtually or through the computer system. So you need to contact a friend or relative to help you in that arena,” Peterson said.

Right now, the IRS asks people not to call them directly and to go online.

According to the IRS, so far 130 million people have received their stimulus check. Americans will continue to receive stimulus checks through early September.

People are advised to look out for scammers who may send text messages or leave voicemails asking for information over electronic devices.

For more information on how to receive your stimulus check, click here.