Wedding Venues Hopeful for Smooth 2021 Season

IOWA — The pandemic forced many couples to cancel or postpone their weddings in 2020, so some rescheduled their celebrations to 2021.

That shuffling around of wedding dates made for a tight schedule for many local venues, including Carper Winery just outside of Norwalk. Believe it or not, they’ve already booked every Saturday in 2021.

Owner Tracy Carper says that’s not uncommon. They usually schedule events 18 months in advance. Still, she’s planning on using what she learned last year in the new year.

“Brides and grooms coming for tours now, it’s not just walking into a venue space and saying, ‘oh my gosh, I love it. this is perfect, let’s book it,’” Carper said. “There’s a lot more detail that goes into these tours and conversations.”

Wedding decor now includes plexiglass, face masks, and hand sanitizer. Many people are looking at the space of the venue to allow for social distancing.

From Carper Winery and Happy Apple Celebrations in rural Norwalk to Glen Oaks Country Club in West Des Moines, event planners from each one said communication and flexibility are key in making these special days happen during a pandemic.

When guest counts were limited, couples focused and invested more in the ceremony more so than the reception. Now, many venues are serving as one stop shops.

“We’ve had quite a few of our clients that were initially just receptions that have now moved their ceremony over to be with us as well,” Emily Fairbairn, director of events at Glen Oaks Country Club, said, “just because certain churches are having certain restrictions on guest counts. I definitely would say being flexible with the venue and the number of guests, as well as just being open to a different day of the week.”

Don’t be surprised if you see more Friday and Sunday weddings this year. If you are newly engaged and are looking at 2022, you’re advised to not delay because venues are booking up quickly.

As another wedding season gets underway, venue owners are hopeful for safe and smooth celebrations.

“I think you can do a mass gathering responsibly,” Sara Pray, CEO of Happy Apple Celebrations, said. “And if people that come are responsible and stay home if you don’t feel well, it works out great.”

“I think that we’re going to see a lot of comfort now that vaccines have been released,” Carper said. “I think we’ll see grandparents and aunts and uncles feeling more comfortable to come and attend weddings as well.”

When picking a venue, Carper tells couples to keep in mind which ones accommodate for both indoor and outdoor. Carper Winery is planning to expand its outdoor setup because it provides comfortability for some and even serves as a backup if restrictions are put back in place.