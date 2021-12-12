Webster County inmate escapes from jail, leads police on car chase

FORT DODGE, Iowa — An inmate in Fort Dodge allegedly escaped from jail Saturday night and led officers on a car chase before getting arrested.

Jordan Mefferd, 43, of Fort Dodge allegedly propped a third story exit door open at the Webster County Jail before exiting out and using sheets to climb down into an alley, according to the Webster County Sheriff’s Office.

Using street cameras, police learned Mefferd got into a Chevrolet Impala car. A traffic stop was initiated by a Webster County deputy at 1:12 a.m. in Otho, south of Fort Dodge, but the driver took off.

Fort Dodge police officers assisted in the pursuit and deployed stop sticks near the intersection of 219th Street and Quail Avenue, striking of the vehicle’s tires. The pursuit ended in the 100 block of South 14th Street in Fort Dodge.

Mefferd was taken into custody and is now facing felony eluding and felony escape charges. A 27-year-old female passenger in the vehicle, Destiny Sumpter, is charged with aiding and abetting felony escape and violation of probation.

Mefferd is currently being held in the Webster County Jail on $169,000 bond. Sumpter is being held in the Webster County jail on $20,000 bond.