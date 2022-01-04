Webster County hosts COVID-19 test clinic as new case numbers skyrocket

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT DODGE, IOWA — COVID-19 case numbers have exploded across Iowa and across the nation as the highly contagious – though not as deadly – omicron strain of the virus spreads. That trend prompted Webster County Public Health officials to hold a special two-day testing clinic.

On Monday and Tuesday this week the county’s clinic was opened just for COVID-19 testing. Health officials say they’ve heard from citizen concerned about exposure after holiday gatherings. More than 150 people were tested during the two day clinic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News