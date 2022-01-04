Webster County hosts COVID-19 test clinic as new case numbers skyrocket

FORT DODGE, IOWA — COVID-19 case numbers have exploded across Iowa and across the nation as the highly contagious – though not as deadly – omicron strain of the virus spreads. That trend prompted Webster County Public Health officials to hold a special two-day testing clinic.

On Monday and Tuesday this week the county’s clinic was opened just for COVID-19 testing. Health officials say they’ve heard from citizen concerned about exposure after holiday gatherings. More than 150 people were tested during the two day clinic.