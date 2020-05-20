Webster County Drug Task Force Announces Arrests in Narcotics Case

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A narcotics investigation led to the arrest of two Fort Dodge residents Wednesday after authorities served a search warrant at a residence.

A news release from the Webster County Drug Task Force says the search warrant was executed at a residence in the 1400 block of 8th Ave. South. Law enforcement officers from the Webster County Sheriff’s Office, Fort Dodge Police Department, and the WCSO/FDPD Special Emergency Response Team took part in the action.

Investigators found cash, illegal narcotics, drug paraphernalia, and other items related to narcotics distribution at the arrest.

Twenty-one-year-old Percelis Gully and 23-year-old Christina Monk were arrested in connection with the findings of the search warrant. They each face charges of conspiracy to deliver a schedule II narcotic, conspiracy to deliver methamphetamine, conspiracy to deliver 50 kilograms or less of marijuana, and conspiracy to deliver a schedule IV narcotic.

Gully and Monk made initial court appearances Wednesday morning and are each being held on a $27,000 cash bond in the Webster County Jail.

The investigation remains active and anyone with information on the case should contact the Webster County Drug Task Force or Crime Stoppers at www.wccrimestoppers.com.