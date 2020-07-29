Webster City Man Dies After a Lifetime of Putting Community Before Himself

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa — Death doesn’t discriminate. “He had the biggest heart of anyone I ever met,” said Matt Ross, son of Larry Ross.

To many in Webster City, Larry Ross, the owner of the Seneca Street Saloon for 40 years, was inspiring. “It’s a big deal. He was a leader in the community. He was a businessman. He did a lot for this town,” said Eric Dawson.

Experiencing health issues, Larry was tested Sunday for COVID-19 as a precaution, and the results came back positive. “They tried to life flight him to Des Moines this morning and he didn’t make it there,” said Matt.

The Seneca Street Saloon is temporarily closed due to Larry’s positive test, but the family says his death is unrelated. They say it was due to complications from a hematoma in his abdomen. “He will never be forgotten, ever,” said Larry’s son.

Hamilton County has 226 total positive cases and one death. The county public health department posted to Facebook Monday saying, “After a great two weeks of lower counts it appears Hamilton County is seeing another spike. Please wear a face covering, remember to physically distance yourself when out in the community.” Matt said, “To our knowledge, COVID had nothing to do with the end result.”

From the pub to the par-fives at Webster City Links, Larry’s impact was far-reaching, giving countless lessons free of charge. Matt said, “I’ll never be able to look at a golf club without thinking of him. I won’t come out here without thinking of him.”

Webster City High School golf coach Eric Dawson says Larry was instrumental in the long-running success and state titles for high school golf program. Dawson said, “Not only did he know the swing and how to teach the swing, he knew the mental side of it. A lot of kids that would listen to him benefited from that.”

Larry often lent his knowledge or his bar to WHO 13’s RVTV crew or his home for many in Webster City. “He’d have the football team down and feed the whole team a spaghetti dinner before they’d go to playoffs. He’d have the basketball teams, the volleyball teams and the softball teams,” said Matt.

His love of golf and community may have been surpassed only by his love for family. “He’s only had a year or two of being a grandpa and he just absolutely loved it. That’s sad to me,” said lifelong friend George Rasmussen.