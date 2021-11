FORT DODGE, Iowa -- Fort Dodge police are investigating an early Sunday shooting at a bar that sent two people to the hospital.

A call came in around 1:03 a.m. to the Webster County Telecommunications Center to report shots fired at the Brass Monkey Bar located at 15 North 10th Street in Fort Dodge.

When officers arrived on scene witnesses helped them locate a man identified by the crowd as the individual who fired the weapon. Investigators say a 30‐year‐old man sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder and a 26‐year‐old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her neck. Both individuals were transported to Unity Point – Trinity Regional Medical Center for treatment of their injuries. The female was later Life Flighted to a Des Moines area hospital for further treatment. Both individuals were last known to be in stable condition.