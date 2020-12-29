Weather Conditions to Delay Some COVID-19 Testing in Iowa

IOWA — The winter storm traversing Iowa Tuesday may impact COVID-19 testing, sample transport and processing, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.

The Iowa Department of Public Health said sample transport from testing locations to the State Hygienic Lab has been canceled in some areas where travel is not recommended. This may include samples from Test Iowa locations and other testing providers which process tests at the State Hygienic Lab. This will result in a delay in delivery to the lab, processing, and ultimately reporting results to patients. The health department said results should still be delivered within 72 hours if no further delays occur.

Test Iowa sites in Cedar Rapids, Davenport and Waterloo have closed for the remainder of the day.

People who have appointments scheduled Tuesday at a state-operated Test Iowa drive-thru site will receive an email notification if additional locations close.