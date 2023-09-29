FORT DODGE, IOWA — A Fort Dodge man is facing a felony charge and two misdemeanors after allegedly firing a gun on Wednesday afternoon. The Webster County Sheriff’s Office reports that calls came in around 2:53 pm of a man firing a gun in a pet supply store parking lot.

Officers tracked the suspect to a nearby hotel where he was taken into custody. Thirty-one year old Jordan Martin of Fort Dodge is charged with the following:

Intimidation with a Dangerous Weaon

Assault with a Dangers Weapon

Reckless Use of a Firearm