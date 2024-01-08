PERRY, Iowa — The parents of the teen who killed an 11-year-old and injured several others in a shooting at Perry High School last week have released a public statement.

On Jan. 4 at around 7:30 a.m. 17-year-old Dylan Butler fired a pump-action shot gun and a handgun in the cafeteria that connects Perry High School and the middle school. A 6th grader, Ahmir Jolliff was shot and killed and seven other people were injured in the shooting – including High School Principal Dan Marburger.

In the days after the shooting it’s been reported that Butler had made posts on various social media platforms that point to him warning others moments before he opened fire.

On Monday his parents, Jack and Erin Butler, released the following statement:

As the minutes and hours have passed since the horrors our son Dylan inflicted on the victims, the Perry School, and the community, we have been trying to make sense out of the senseless. We are simply devasted and our grief for the deceased, his family, and the wounded and their families is immeasurable. When we dropped off our son for school on January 4th, we had no inkling he intended the horrible violence he was about to inflict. On the way to school Dylan had been discussing with us of future plans and it felt like he was ready to get back to school after Christmas vacation and the start of a new semester. Dylan’s sister, our daughter, was in the school at the time of the shooting. We simply do not understand how this could happen and why Dylan chose to do what he did. Perry is our home and beloved community. We would never wish the harm and pain that Dylan’s actions caused on anyone and we could not have imagined that Dylan would carry out such a heinous act. Our family has to mourn and bury our son, and live with this terrible legacy. We cannot repay the grace we have been shown in public and private. We are helping authorities and will continue to help to provide answers to the questions of why our son committed this senseless crime. Through God’s grace we hope the answers can be found and that those answers will prevent other young people from harming others. At this time, our family will have no further comment. Jack and Erin Butler