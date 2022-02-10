WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – An 18-year-old student at Valley High School in West Des Moines has been charged with a felony for allegedly stalking one of his classmates.

Evan Litt was booked into the Polk County Jail Wednesday afternoon on one charge of stalking a person under the age of 18, which is a Class D Felony. He was granted pretrial release Thursday.

The charge stems from multiple incidents that go back to November of 2020. The criminal complaint in the case claims Litt, “engaged in repeated stalking behavior with the victim.”

Litt is accused of waiting for the victim to exit school and following her to her car, driving up and down her street, and even parking down a few houses to observe her home.

Police spoke with Litt in October of 2021 and advised him to stop all contact with the victim and he agreed to do so.

The complaint says since then, Litt has been observed driving up and down the victim’s street and also showed up at her workplace multiple times.

A no-contact order against Litt has been granted.

He pleaded not guilty during his initial court appearance and will be back in court for a preliminary hearing in the case on March 2.