WDM Skechers Raises $60,000 for Animal Rescue League

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa got a big donation on Wedesday – and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

BOBS Skechers in West Des Moines presented a $60,000 donation to the ARL on Wednesday. The money includes a corporate donation as well as cash register donations from customers. The ARL says the boost in funding is much needed right now as their funds are running tight.

The ARL says it has seen donations dwindle as Iowans continue to struggle in the pandemic. “Families have been struggling, of course through this pandemic, and have been unable to provide veterinary care for a sick or injured animal,” says Joe Stafford – Director of Animal Services at the ARL, “We’re able to use these funds to help those families as well as well as provide temporary boarding in certain, certain circumstances where the families experiencing crisis.”

In 2020 the ARL provided 40,000 pounds of food, thousands of vaccinations, pet IDs and more.