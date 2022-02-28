On Thursday, February 24th at approximately 8:22pm, West Des Moines Police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Maple Grove Villas Apartment Complex located at 8602 Westown Parkway. The suspect vehicle fled the scene before officers arrived.

Witnesses provided Ring Doorbell camera footage showing a male driving into the apartment complex, exiting his vehicle, and discharging a handgun into a neighboring apartment building. Police discovered at least four bullets had struck an apartment at 8302 Westown Parkway. Nobody was injured during the shooting. West Des Moines Police Detectives and Crime Scene Identification Unit recovered evidence at the scene and immediately began a detailed investigation.

On Saturday, February 26th West Des Moines Police Detectives identified the suspect and made an arrest of a 16-year-old juvenile male and charged him with one count of attempted murder, a class B felony. The suspect currently remains incarcerated in a juvenile detention facility. The investigation indicated this was not a random act, but the intended victim was targeted by the suspect.

There is no ongoing threat to the public. No additional information about the juvenile’s identity will be provided due to his age.