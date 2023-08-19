DES MOINES, Iowa- Temperatures are increasing for the final weekend of the Iowa State Fair, but there are some ways to prepare ahead of time.

The fair released a weather safety guide to give fairgoers an idea of what to expect. They suggest wearing sunscreen and light weight, loose fitted clothing, pacing yourself, using the buddy system, and also drinking plenty of water.

There are 16 water fountain locations across the Fairgrounds where fairgoers can get free water. Those locations are listed below:

Horse Barn

Jacobson Exhibition Center

4-H Building

Pella Plaza

Thrill Ville Midway

Cultural Building

Youth Inn

Grandstand

Stalling Barn

Elwell Family Food Center

Animal Learning Center

Service Center

Sheep Barn

Swine Barn

Varied Industries Building

Legacy Terrace

Fairgoers are also allowed to bring in one sealed water bottle and a soft side cooler, if they choose to.

While at the fair, if you need to cool off, there are ten air conditioned buildings. These include:

Cultural Building

Varied Industries Building

Youth Inn

Pavilion

Elwell Family Food Center

Service Center

Animal Learning Center

Maytag Family Theaters Kitchen

Jacobson Exhibition Center

4-H Building

There are also several benches throughout the Fairgrounds along Grand Ave. and Rock Island, where fairgoers can relax.

In case of emergency, the Des Moines Fire and Rescue Department is on site at the Fairgrounds.

“We have 26 trained firefighter paramedics on site everyday of the Fair. Four ambulances, two first aid tents … we also have two med-carts that are able to navigate throughout the crowds, so we’re ready for anything,” said Chief Ed Haas of Des Moines Fire and Rescue.

For a map of the water stations at the Fair, click here.

For a map of the sit-down dining locations, click here.