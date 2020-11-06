Wayne County Tops COVID Positivity Rate in Iowa

CORYDON, Iowa — In Iowa there are 72 counties with a two week positivity rate greater than 15 percent. The highest on the list is Wayne County, at 33.9 per cent. The county has 202 cases total, and there are 22 at Corydon Specialty Care.

“So basically, our positivity rate is high because we are a small number county about 6500 residents in Wayne County,” said Shelley Bickel, the Wayne County Public Health Administrator. “I’ve been in public health 27 years or longer and I’ve never done, in all those years this many disease investigations or contract tracings.”

Bickel said she has worked seven days a week since March with no breaks or vacations. She and her staff stay busy with contact tracing, and treating both COVID and those without COVID. Two staff members wear what are called “bubble suits” into the nursing home to do COVID tests, twice a week.

Daren Relph who is CEO of the Wayne County Hospital said his facility is operating at about normal, there is no overload of cases admitted. Testing for Wayne County residents takes place at the hospital. Relph said he is thankful that the health community is all pulling together to help out during this trying time.

The healthcare staff doing in-home visits for the county health department has had no positive cases of COVID19 among the staff, even though they go into homes of patients with COVID.

“We make sure that our nurses are equipped that they have the information equipment that they need,” said Ron Wallace, Assistant Director of Wayne County Health. “They’re kind of on the cutting edge, a lot of folks will not go in and see a positive COVID patient, we continue to do that.”

“If we called to put you in isolation or quarantine, we’re asking people to be nice to us and not yell at us because we basically are doing our job,” said Bickel. “Our job is to keep people safe and keep our community safe.”

Bickel has not had a day off, since the COVID crisis began in March. She has plenty to do including contact tracing, and keeping track of who is in quarantine and when they go out of quarantine.