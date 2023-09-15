WAUKEE, Iowa — An arrest has been made in connection to the death of a 1-year-old child in August.

Yemissi N. Keto, 26, was arrested Friday afternoon and charged with First Degree Murder and Child Endangerment Resulting in Death.

On August 31 emergency crews responded to the 200 block of NW Greenwood Place for an unknown problem. When first responders arrived on scene they found an unresponsive child. Despite life-saving efforts being initiated, the child passed away at the scene.

The child was transferred to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. A cause of death has not been released.