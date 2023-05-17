WAUKEE, IOWA — A new town center development in Waukee, anchored by the metro’s newest Target location, is moving closer to welcoming visitors. On Thursday ground will be broken on the Waukee Towne Center Development. The development will set along Laurel Street at the southwest corner of the intersection of Hickman Road and Alice’s Road.

Beyond just the Target store, developer Pierson Companies says the project will include a lake surrounding by a bike path and restaurants as well as an amphitheater on 62 acres of land.