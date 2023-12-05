WAUKEE, Iowa — Waukee High School will face off Tuesday night against Waukee Northwest High School in a basketball doubleheader.

The rivalry game last year sold out tickets in hours and brought out a huge crowd from the entire district.

The schools are also competing to see which school can donate more toys to Toys for Tots.

Abby Princehouse, a student at Waukee Northwest High School and Student Activities Leader, said that the whole district participates in the toy drive.

“It’s just good to know that like our community is willing to give back and help those in need and just make it about the bigger picture and about the kids that don’t necessarily get to have a Christmas or get presents,” Princehouse said.

Danielle Franklin-Printy, the Waukee High School Girls Basketball Coach, said that competition brings out more support from the community.

“I think it’s an awesome battle because anytime you make something a competition, obviously you’re thinking you’re going to get more out of everybody within the district. Just to be able to give to a great cause is an exciting thing over the holiday,” Franklin-Printy said.

The slate of games starts with JV tipping off at 4:45 p.m. at Waukee High School.