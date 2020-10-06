Waukee Return to Learn so Far Successful

WAUKEE, Iowa — When classes resumed in the Waukee Community School District this fall, there were two choices. Students could be in class every day or completely online. There was no hybrid choice. So far, Waukee’s COVID-19 numbers have stayed low. Superintendent Brad Buck said they are using a layered approach to mitigation.

“When we started this whole thing out, we talked about what to do to maximize opportunities for kids to learn and to stay in school,” said Buck. “We were very deliberate about all the things you’ve heard the others speak about, the hand washing, if you’re symptomatic, stay home, wearing face coverings. One of the early decisions that we think is one of the most important is we required face coverings since the beginning of all this.”

The schools worked to plan for six-foot separation and not doing a lot of interactive work when possible. He also credits families for doing what they can to limit exposure at home. He also said the teachers and staff were a huge part of the success.

“Our staff have been really great and most came with an attitude how can we make this work,” said Buck. “So when you come with that mindset right from the start, it’s going to improve the likelihood of success.”

The students have also done their part to follow the rules to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Before school started, we were very concerned about especially the face covering part,” said Buck, “From day one, our kids have walked in the school, they’ve had their face coverings on, they have not made an issue with that. If face coverings let down, they’re quick to put it back up with a reminder.”

A big part of the success so far is the many questions from the Waukee community that helped to better form the policies for this year. Buck added that they know things can change quickly, so they don’t take anything for granted.

Students signed up for virtual or in-person learning by semester. At the semester break, students may opt to change from virtual to in-person learning or from in-person learning to virtual if they wish.