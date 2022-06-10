WAUKEE, Iowa — In response to the growing number of mental health related calls the Waukee Police Department will begin implementing Crisis Intervention Teams.

The Crisis Intervention Teams will consist of crisis intervention and de-escalation certified officers and crisis intervention specialists. The Waukee Police Department says this program will help officers respond to mental health related calls with appropriate options and resources to help aide the individual.

The implementation of these teams, which will begin on July 1, was made possible due to a partnership with the Heart of Iowa Community Services Region and Zion Behavioral Health.

The Waukee Police Department says in a press release that the hope of the program is to improve outcomes of mental health related calls with a community based approach.

The Waukee Police Department will staff one certified officer and one crisis intervention specialist.

After successful implementation of the program in Waukee, the CIT program will be implemented in Urbandale, Clive, West Des Moines, Norwalk, and Windsor Heights Police Departments and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office.

Waukee Police Department says all sworn officers will undergo a 40-hour training session specializing in crisis intervention and de-escalation.