WAUKEE, IOWA — The Waukee Police Department is investigating the death of a child. According to a news release from police, first responders were called to a home on the northwest side of the city around 10:00am on Thursday where they found an unresponsive child. The child was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police aren’t releasing the child’s name, age or other information at this time. Authorities do plan to provide an update later on Thursday.