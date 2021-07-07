Waukee police identify man who assaulted officer; suspect still at large

WAUKEE, Iowa – Police in Waukee say they have learned the identity of a man they say assaulted an officer during a traffic stop, but he is still at large.

The Waukee Police Department is seeking Jamie Vanzuuk in connection with the case. Police say he used his vehicle to strike an officer during a traffic stop.

The officer who was assaulted remains on full duty.

Vanzuuk was driving a light-colored sedan at the time of the incident.

If you have any information on his location you’re asked to contact the Waukee Police Department at 515-978-7979 or Westcom Dispatch at 515-222-3321.