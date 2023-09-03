WAUKEE, Iowa – The Miracle League of Waukee is still looking for volunteers for the fall season.

The league lets anyone with special needs or disabilities play baseball or softball in a safe environment.

It started last summer at Triumph Park. The city’s parks and recreation department has hosted three seasons since.

“We were inspired to bring the league to Waukee, after learning from Heartland AEA that there were 1,400 children with special needs residing in Dallas County,” Matt Jermier, Director of Waukee Parks & Recreation said. “With fundraising help from the Waukee Betterment Foundation, we built a Miracle League field at Triumph Park to provide an opportunity for those children to participate in fully inclusive programming.”

They also have hosted a metro all-star game for Des Moines, Urbandale and Ankeny.

Waukee’s league participants are mostly kids. This year they have about 20 participants.

“It’s giving those kids and sometimes adults an opportunity that they may not have had before to play in a traditional baseball team,” Laura Stanish, with Waukee Parks & Recreation said. “It’s giving them the opportunity to play on a team to get competitive and just have fun in the traditional sports setting.”

They are looking for 30 volunteers, better known as ‘buddies’ to help players and also cheer them on.

Organizers say the experience leaves a lasting impact on players, parents and volunteers.

“All I see is joy from these kids. I especially see an impact with the parents. I had several teary-eyed parents this last season just express just gratitude and joy to be able to see their kid out there running on the field to see them hitting the ball,” Stanish said. “It just brings out the best in everyone. Everyone has a blast when they come our parents have a blast. Our volunteers are amazing and have fun as well.”

Organizers say not much is needed to for players to participate.

“Gear gloves are kind of optional. We use soft, soft-style balls. They have a soft core they’re not very injury-prone,” Stanish said. “We use foam bat so gloves are optional and otherwise with the rubber field there’s no need for cleats. So you come as you are.”

They do provide free uniform shirts for participants.

The season starts September 9th and goes on until the 30th. You can sign up to volunteer by going to city of Waukee’s website.