Waukee Man Jailed for Allegedly Trying to Infect Police Officer with COVID-19

WAUKEE, Iowa — A Waukee man is being held in the Dallas County Jail after being arrested for allegedly attempting to infect a police officer with COVID-19.

Mark Bishop, 61, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 700 block of Waterview Circle. Police were at his address to serve a search warrant in connection to an incident that happened earlier in December.

According to a criminal complaint in the case Bishop had informed the Dallas County Jail and the arresting officer last week that he had COVID-19. During the arrest, Bishop is alleged to have intentionally coughed in the officer’s face several times.

He is now facing an assault with attempt to inflict serious injury charge for his actions.

The complaint states, “Covid 19 has killed my people in this country and we do not understand how it reacts to different individuals. Mark knowingly tried to spread the virus on myself and put me in fear for my health.”



Bishop is also being held on a charge of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon in connection with an incident involving a neighbor.